Scribblenauts Showdown Rated in Taiwan for the Switch, PS4, Xbox One - News

posted 4 hours ago

The Taiwan Game Software Rating Information board has rated Scribblenauts Showdown for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.





The ratings have the above image and list Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment as the publisher and 5th Cell as the developer.



