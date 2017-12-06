Roguelike RPG Dragon Fang Z Launches for Switch Later This Month - News

Japanese developer Toydea announced the upcoming roguelike RPG Dragon Fang Z: The Rose & Dungeon of Time will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo eShop on December 14 in Japan and December 19 in North America.

A release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC is also planned.

