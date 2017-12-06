Never Stop Sneakin’ Launches for Switch on December 14 - News

Humble Hearts announced the stealth game Never Stop Sneakin’ will launch for Switch via the Nintendo eShop on December 14.





Weâ€™re pleased to announce that Never Stop Sneakinâ€™ will launch on the Nintendo Switch in NA on 12/14! pic.twitter.com/j2GclxvthO — Dean Dodrill (@NoogyTweet) December 6, 2017

Here is an overview of the game:

Can you believe it? That madman, Amadeus Guildenstern, just traveled through time and kidnapped all the U.S. Presidents! Infiltrate the enemy base, avoid their patrols, and hack their systems to gain valuable intel. Build your Sneakin’ HQ, and figure out how to stop Guildenstern’s time-traveling scheme!

