Gran Turismo Sport Sells an Estimated 982,000 Units First Week at Retail - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 1,040 Views
The racing game from publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital - Gran Turismo Sport - sold 982,360 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending October 21.
Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 528,456 units sold (54%), compared to 162,336 units sold in the US (17%) and 148,613 units sold in Japan (15%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 74,556 units in the UK, 116,531 units in Germany, and 78,878 units in France.
Gran Turismo Sport released for the PlayStation 4 in North America on October 17, in Europe on October 18 and in Japan on October 19.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Better than GT6 and it's not even a numbered entry plus higher digital ratio. I think it sold 1.3 million in total.
A glorified prologue. No other series atm can come close to this. And I'm talking sim racers on console. GT7 will be in an even bigger league of its own.
There won't be any GT7. This IS GT7...and as we know already the missing GT mode will come next week!
- 0
I love the game <3
For GT Sports, do you need to have PSN Plus or just interest access in order to play the game?
PSplus for multiplayer (which is the main focus of this game anyways). Internet connection is enough for singleplayer.
- +4
This just goes to show that an average 76 score on Metacritic isn't everything.
I think it's pretty sad that you're happier with sales figures than the overall quality of the game.
- -1
I think it's pretty sad that you're happier with ignorance by not reading reviews of the game in which the quality is there. What it lacks is content which has been compensated and will be compensated by updates of new content.
- +3
I imagine that PD continuing a strong push with post-launch updates, this game will have pretty solid legs. Having better launch sales than GT6 isn’t amazing, but it’s still solid considering how badly reviewers put this game down, compared to the competition.
Impressive.
Proud of my German (and European) brethren! Nation of car (and GT) lovers for sure :)
Holy damn rip gran turismo, hopefully this is a lesson for both sony and pd.
It's fine because it's actually succeeding at what it set out to do. It also apparently has legs (I base that on hearsay). It will be fine.
- +8
You're clueless if you think those sales are bad. It sold better than GT6 and it doesn't even count digital sales. For fuck sake who is disliking everything positive said about this game?
- +10
You're right it does have legs, despite a pretty muted opening. The pre-holiday price cut and being included in a number of PS4 bundles in Europe is doing wonders.
- +9
First week sales of Forza 170.000
First week sales of GTS 1.000.000
R.I.P. Gran Turismo!? lol
- +2
Comments below voting threshold
Looks like some butthurt xbox fanboy is downvoting every positive comment because GTS absolutely murdered the pathetic 176k sales of forza 7.
- -7
If there is a problem, we'll handle it. Otherwise, even if indirectly, do not call people "butthurt" or "fanboys".
- +4
If it wasnt for the "Gran turismo" in the name enormous hype and the lack of first party racing games on ps4, this game would ve barely passed 100k. GT is no longer the king of racing games
- -13
Hmm... That's weird because it has the best online racing on consoles.
- +5
so gt is all about online bs and esports?Amazing
- -10
@ Ggordon: Your purpose here is obvious. Nothing wrong with critiquing, but yours goes beyond that. This will be the only Warning I'll give you. Quit the Trolling.
- +2
11 Comments