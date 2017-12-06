Gran Turismo Sport Sells an Estimated 982,000 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The racing game from publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital - Gran Turismo Sport - sold 982,360 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending October 21.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 528,456 units sold (54%), compared to 162,336 units sold in the US (17%) and 148,613 units sold in Japan (15%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 74,556 units in the UK, 116,531 units in Germany, and 78,878 units in France.

Gran Turismo Sport released for the PlayStation 4 in North America on October 17, in Europe on October 18 and in Japan on October 19.

