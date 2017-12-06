Life is Strange: Before the Storm Episode 3 Trailer Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 207 Views
Following the teaser trailer of the final episode of Life is Strange: Before the Storm, Square Enix has released the full length trailer.
View it below:
Life is Strange: Before the Storm episode 3 Hell is Empty will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on December 20.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Add your comment... My first job out of High School was at St Paul and over the next 5 years Iearned so very much. Seeing the hospital torn down tears a small piece of my heart out. The Daughters of Charity and the doctors and staff of St Paul Hospital will always be with me…… .......... www.Help80.COM
1 Comments