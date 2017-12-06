Superhot Standalone Expansion Mind Control Delete Trailer Released - News

Slo-mo shooter Superhot is getting a standalone rogue-like expansion called Mind Control Delete.

View the reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

MIND CONTROL DELETE is a standalone expansion set in the SUPERHOT universe. It’s designed as a rogue-like twist on the linear nature of the original SUPERHOT. In it’s well proven genre-defining format, SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE distills and expands on the same intoxicating rhythm of slow motion combat.



The game will force you through dozens of increasingly difficult time-moves-only-when-you-move gameplay challenges. Each challenge will make you more powerful and bring you closer to deciphering the secrets hidden from you by the system. As you unlock powerful abilities and gain access to new playable characters, so will your enemies grow stronger, smarter and more desperate to stop you.



Come and join the fray. Play in Early Access. Let the system learn from you.

We’re still a good 9-12 months away from a full release, so please don’t forget that this is nowhere close to a complete, satisfying experience just yet. The current build of MIND CONTROL DELETE is the first time we’re inviting you to check out a few of the brand new gameplay systems that are going to be central to the game:



First 2 playable MINDS, each with it’s own unique ability and gameplay modifiers

A kaleidoscope of the first dozen new gameplay levels that mix into the first few dozen combat challenges

New animation and AI systems to drive new weapons, abilities, and enemy types

Hitpoint system and power-up store to give you that extra oompf needed to crush your enemies and see them driven before you

Procedural rogue-like run generation baked into the core gameplay loop, enabling us to tell longer, more complex stories and deliver tons more of satisfying skill-based gameplay

Beware though - this is an extremely early, bleeding-edge version of most of those systems. The limitations for this early access build are not for the faint of heart:



No story whatsoever - we don’t want to spoil too much too quickly so this and the next few updates will be all about gameplay features

No advanced power-ups or new enemy types enabled yet - we want to establish and test the balance of vanilla gameplay in this build, waiting to sprinkle in gamebreaking modifiers and new foes to beat up until future updates

No replay or point system - easy bragging about your insane skills will need to wait

Absolutely no hidden menu minigames yet - we have so many new cool ones coming out super soon tho <3

If you’re not looking for an incomplete game that’s in constant flux and relies on your feedback and creativity to expand, or if you’d rather just play a finished experience that’s guaranteed to challenge and satisfy you and your deepest power fantasies, then we totally recommend you should wait until MIND CONTROL DELETE is out of early access.



However, if you’re super brave and want to help guide the development in its earliest stages, then go ahead - join us, and get your name in the credits!

Superhot: Mind Control Delete will release on Windows PC via Steam Early Access tomorrow, December 7.

