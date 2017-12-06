Floor Kids Release Date Revealed - News

MERJ Media and Hololabs announced the upcoming breakdance battle game Floor Kids will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 7 in North America and December 18 in Europe.

Here is an overview of the game:

Floor Kids is an original concept by former bboy JonJon, a.k.a. award-winning animated filmmaker Jonathan Ng, and scratch DJ/producer/composer/novelist Kid Koala, a.k.a. world-renowned artist Eric San. Featuring JonJon’s vibrant hand-drawn style and over 40 original unreleased Kid Koala tracks, Floor Kids lays down the tiles for moves that nod to the old school while staying tuned to the new.

Build up your crew of eight original bboy and bgirl characters as you learn to flex hundreds dynamic moves and countless combinations on your journey across the cityscape. Innovative controls and dynamic scoring earn you crowns for freestyle flow and rhythmic fire. Smash crowd requests to become the fan favorite, and battle your homies in one-on-one local multiplayer to see who’s got the flavor to get from the corner to the club.

Floor Kids is unlike any other game out there, winning several awards for its innovative art style and control system. Floor Kids breaks the rules and lets you dance outside the lines. With a one-of-a-kind soundtrack and raw hand-drawn design, Floor Kids will turn you into a bkid in no time.

Key Features:

Unlock 8 unique characters each with 16 moves and over 100 transitions between them.

Find your style with innovative freestyle controls that perform toprock, downrock, power, freeze, and combo moves.

Win over the crowds with a scoring system that rewards musicality, originality, feel, and style.

Dance in many different locations, either in solo freestyle mode or two-player local party mode.

Stylized hand-drawn animations by JonJon.

Original music and sound design by Kid Koala.

