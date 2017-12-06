Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Debuts in 2nd on Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 124,770 Units - News

/ 1,043 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 debuted in second on the Japanese charts with sales of 97,732 units, according to Media Create for the week ending December 3.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon remained in first with sales of 107,657 units.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 124,770 units. The 3DS sold 36,238 units, the PS4 sold 33,407 units, and the PlayStation Vita sold 6,127 units. The Xbox One sold 508 units, the PS3 sold 48 units and the Wii U sold 45 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 107,657 (944,074) [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 12/01/17) – 97,732 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 61,596 (853,654) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 36,246 (1,409,776) [3DS] Kirby: Battle Royale (Nintendo, 11/30/17) – 28,023 (New) [PS4] Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi (Koei Tecmo, 11/30/17) – 27,230 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 23,388 (861,238) [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII (SIE, 11/03/17) – 15,505 (306,501) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 13,068 (294,639) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 11,634 (668,649) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Double Pack (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 10,872 (278,952) [3DS] Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates (Spike Chunsoft, 11/30/17) – 8,353 (New) [PS4] Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time (Bandai Namco, 11/30/17) – 8,069 (New) [NSW] Resident Evil Revelations Collection (Capcom, 11/30/17) – 6,540 (New) [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star (Nintendo, 11/03/17) – 6,450 (61,055) [PS4] Star Wars Battlefront II (Deluxe Edition Included) (EA, 11/17/17) – 5,886 (55,389) [NSW] Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi (Koei Tecmo, 11/30/17) – 5,636 (New) [PS4] Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone DX (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 11/23/17) – 5,579 (40,475) [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport (Limited Edition Included) (SIE, 10/19/17) – 5,542 (198,985) [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,758 (287,866)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles