Dragon’s Crown Pro Coming West in Spring 2018

Atlus announced Dragon’s Crown Pro will launch for the PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe in spring 2018 for $49.99 / $64.99 CAD / €49.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

This remaster of 2013’s acclaimed 2-D hack and slash couch co-op, beat ’em up action game from Vanillaware and Atlus will be returning to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro in 2018 for $49.99 USD and $64.99 CAD! With updated visuals and presentation for the current-gen, hunting for treasure in the Kingdom of Hydeland has never been more rewarding.

Dragon’s Crown Pro retains all the gameplay elements of the original game, including Vanillaware’s gorgeous 2-D visual flair and character design, but adds current-gen upgrades.

Key Features:

Visuals Fit for an Ancient Dragon – With beautifully refined artwork and 4K resolution support, Vanillaware’s signature art style will come alive as you bludgeon, cleave, shoot, and loot through the dungeons of Hydeland.

– With beautifully refined artwork and 4K resolution support, Vanillaware’s signature art style will come alive as you bludgeon, cleave, shoot, and loot through the dungeons of Hydeland. A Rousing Adventurer’s Soundtrack – A newly recorded soundtrack by fabled composer Hitoshi Sakimoto, supported by a live orchestra, will accompany daring treasure hunters on their search for the Dragon’s Crown.

– A newly recorded soundtrack by fabled composer Hitoshi Sakimoto, supported by a live orchestra, will accompany daring treasure hunters on their search for the Dragon’s Crown. Glorious Presentation – Rejoice because English and Japanese audio options will now be available! Plus, game text will be localized in French, Italian, German, and Spanish.

– Rejoice because English and Japanese audio options will now be available! Plus, game text will be localized in French, Italian, German, and Spanish. All the Royal Bells and Whistles – If you already own Dragon’s Crown, your saves won’t go to waste. There will be online cross-play & cross-save compatibility with existing PS3 and Vita versions. Oh, and all patches, features, and the Storyteller Voice Pack DLC from the original game will be included!

– If you already own Dragon’s Crown, your saves won’t go to waste. There will be online cross-play & cross-save compatibility with existing PS3 and Vita versions. Oh, and all patches, features, and the Storyteller Voice Pack DLC from the original game will be included! Four Player Frenzy – With the fun local couch co-op and online multiplayer you remember, up to four players can experience countless hours battling together.

Dragon’s Crown Pro will launch for PlayStation 4 in Japan on February 8, 2018.



