Bridge Constructor Portal Announced for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Smartphones

posted 4 hours ago

Headup Games has announced Bridge Constructor Portal. It is a Portal-themed version of the ClockStone-developed bridge construction games.

The game will first launch for Windows PC, iOS and Android on December 20, 2017, and for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in early 2018.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

“Hello and welcome back to the Aperture Science computer-aided enrichment center.” We welcome all lucky applicants to Bridge Constructor Portal with our new vehicle-based test chambers, Quantum Tunnels and patented Aperture technology! For the last year we’ve been secretly working in our underground labs on the next iteration of the million-selling Bridge Constructor series. This new stand-alone title will release on PC, MacOS, Linux, mobile devices, and console, and fully embraces the Portal license, one of the most beloved video game franchises of the last decade. Bridge Constructor Portal will blend the laws of structural engineering and technology straight from Aperture Laboratories into an exciting new game experience, all under the demanding gaze of GLaDOS. “If you’ve been paying attention the solution should be obvious. As the case may be… good luck!”

