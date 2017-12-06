Injustice 2 Trailer Introduces DLC Character Atom - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 4 hours ago / 267 Views
Warner Bros. Interactive and NetherRealm Studios have released a new trailer for Injustice 2 that introduces DLC character Atom.
The character is part of the Fighter Pack 3 that also includes Enchantress and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It will release on December 12.
View it below:
Injustice 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Injustice, released mid May, has had 3 DLC sets of character with characters coming out basically monthly since July. Tekken 7...1 DLC character since release in early June. Harada needs to step up his game. Especially as so far it's 1 released who is just another SF like character and no doubt SquEnix paying them to put Noctis in the game. If Tifa was put it... man, the sales would be huge but no, Noctis.... and where's Lei?
I'd buy Tifa... I'd be Dolphin Blowing everyone.
2 Comments