Bandai Namco Trademarks One’s Justice in Europe

posted 4 hours ago

Bandai Namco has filed a trademark for One’s Justice in Europe. This suggests that My Hero Academia: One’s Justice will get a release in the west.





My Hero Academia: One’s Justice has only been confirmed for a release in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

