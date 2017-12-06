Assassin’s Creed Rogue HD Rated for PS4, Xbox One in Korea - News

The Korean Game Rating Board has rated Assassin’s Creed Rogue HD for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The rating has appeared just one week after it was listed on several Italian retailers. The websites listed the game with a March 15, 2018 release date.

Assassin’s Creed Rogue originally released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in November 2014.

