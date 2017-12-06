Gungrave VR New Trailer Released - News

/ 259 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Iggymob, RED Entertainment, and Blueside have release a new trailer for Gungrave VR.

View it below:

Gungrave VR will launch for PlayStation VR on December 14 in Japan. A western release of the game is also planned, however, no release date has been revealed.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles