One Piece: World Seeker Announced for PS4 - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

One Piece: World Seeker has been announced for the PlayStation 4 in the latest issue of Weekly Jump as part of the franchise's 20th anniversary.

One Piece: World Seeker is a "dramatic, free-field and action" game. A trademark for World Seeker has been filed in the United States, Europe, and Japan.

Thanks Gematsu.

