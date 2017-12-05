Hello Neighbor Gets Basement and Pre-Launch Trailers Ahead of Release - News

Developer Dynamic Pixels and publisher tinyBuild have released two new trailer for the upcoming stealth survival horror game Hello Neighbor.

View the pre-launch trailer below:

View the basement trailer below:

Hello Neighbor will release worldwide for the Xbox One and Windows PC on December 8.

