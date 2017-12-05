Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Free to Play This Weekend on PS4 - News

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite will be free to play this weekend on the PlayStation 4 for PlayStation Plus subscribers. The Free Versus Mode Demo Weekend will run from December 8 to 11.

Venom, Black Widow and Winter Soldier DLC is available now as well.





Here is the schedule for each weekend:

USA – December 8 at 8AM PST until December 11 at 8AM PST

Japan – December 8 at 9pm JST until December 11 at 11:59PM JST

Europe – December 8 at 12PM GMT until December 11 at 12PM GMT

Here is the list of modes:

Training Mode: Hone your skills or learn new characters in this mode that pits you against a training dummy. You might discover new teams, new combos, and new opportunities!

Online Casual Match: The system will be searching for an Online Casual Match during your time in Training Mode. Once one is found, you can test your skills against another player!

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

