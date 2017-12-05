Rainbow Six Siege: Operation White Noise Out Now, Game Passes 25M Players - News

Ubisoft has released the Operation White Noise update for Rainbow Six Siege Season Pass holders as the game hits 25 million registered players. The update will be available for everyone on December 12.

View the Operation White Noise trailer below:





Here is an overview:

Operation White Noise premieres two Operators from the 707th Special Mission Battalion for a rescue mission high up Mok Myeok Tower, the brand new map. Joining them is Zofia Bosak, a second GROM Specialist turned Rainbow Operator.

