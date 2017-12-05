The Idolmaster: Stella Stage Gets Ami Futamii Character Introduction Trailer - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released a new character introduction trailer for The Idolmaster: Stella Stage that introduces Ami Futami. View other trailers for the game here.

View it below:

The Idolmaster: Stella Stage will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on December 21.

