The Next Penelope Launches for Switch December 21

Publisher Plug In Digital and developers Aurelian Regard and Seaven Studio announced shoot ’em up The Next Penelope will launch for Switch on December 21.



Set in a futuristic Odyssey, The Next Penelope is a fast paced action racing game with loud colors, an original story and a challenging risk-reward system.

If you’ve played a MicroMachines game, you’ll feel right at home with the controls! (An alternative control scheme is available for newcomers as well.)

Weapons can be mixed and used at any time, but all these abilities cost vital energy, so the player is very powerful and close to death at the same time!

As Penelope is looking for Ulysses through the galaxy, the player is free to explore the planets in any order. Each world features unique situations, races, even bosses, and new permanent abilities to enhance Penelope’s spaceship.

(Editor’s Note: This part First released as an early access, The Next Penelope has known six months of additional development with the help of the community, and has now new features such as local multiplayer (up to four players), more solo content, new languages and options …

The Next Penelope first launched for Windows PC in May 2015.



