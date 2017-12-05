Life is Strange: Before the Storm Episode 3 Launches December 20 - News

Square Enix announced the final episode of Life is Strange: Before the Storm will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on December 20. The episode is titled Hell is Empty.

In the trailer, we see Chloe struggling to keep grasp of the events unraveling in front of her as we hurtle towards a dramatic conclusion and the consequences of your all your actions so far. As her friendship with Rachel Amber reaches new heights of emotion, Chloe uncovers a dangerous revelation that will require her to find the courage and strength to make some of the toughest decisions of her life…



