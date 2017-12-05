Fighting EX Layer Trailer Teases Blair Dame as a Playable Character - News

Arika has released a trailer for Fighting EX Layer that teases Street Fighter EX fighter Blair Dame as a playable character.

Fighting EX Layer will launch worldwide for PlayStation 4 in 2018.



