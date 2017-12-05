Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Dishonored and More Added to PlayStation Now Lineup - News

Sony has announced the games that will be added to the PlayStation Now lineup in December. Some key games include Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and Dishonored.

Here is the list of games:

New PS3 Games

Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Dishonored

Brink

Wet

Rogue Warrior

High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition

New PS4 Games

Active Soccer 2 DX

Arcania Complete Tale (upgrade from PS3 ver)

Battle Worlds: Kronos

Bound by Flame (upgrade from PS3 ver)

Brick Breaker

Dungeons 2

Industry Giant 2

Shadwen

Siegecraft Commander

Sparkle Unleashed

Super Dungeon Bros

Tetraminos

Zotrix

Here are the most popular games on the service in November:

Red Dead Redemption

Mortal Kombat

WWE 2K16

Fallout: New Vegas

Mafia II

Injustice: Gods Among Us

The Last of Us

Sonic Generations

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution

Dead Island: Definitive Edition

