Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Dishonored and More Added to PlayStation Now Lineup - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 4 hours ago / 263 Views
Sony has announced the games that will be added to the PlayStation Now lineup in December. Some key games include Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and Dishonored.
Here is the list of games:
New PS3 Games
- Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- Dishonored
- Brink
- Wet
- Rogue Warrior
- High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition
New PS4 Games
- Active Soccer 2 DX
- Arcania Complete Tale (upgrade from PS3 ver)
- Battle Worlds: Kronos
- Bound by Flame (upgrade from PS3 ver)
- Brick Breaker
- Dungeons 2
- Industry Giant 2
- Shadwen
- Siegecraft Commander
- Sparkle Unleashed
- Super Dungeon Bros
- Tetraminos
- Zotrix
- Red Dead Redemption
- Mortal Kombat
- WWE 2K16
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Mafia II
- Injustice: Gods Among Us
- The Last of Us
- Sonic Generations
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
- Dead Island: Definitive Edition
