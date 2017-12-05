WWE 2K18 Launches for Switch on December 6 - News

/ 261 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

2K Sports has announced WWE 2K18 will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on December 6.

Here is an overview of the different modes:

MyCAREER

The MyCAREER experience puts you on the path to greatness as you journey along on the road to WrestleMania. Explore WWE like never before through a free-roaming backstage, conversing with WWE Superstars, forming alliances, making enemies, seeking out quests, and strategizing for upcoming matches.

Road to Glory

Introducing the all-new Road to Glory! Compete with opponents online to improve your MyPLAYER by earning unlockables, boosts, and upgrades, all while securing your entry into special events that are held alongside real-life WWE special events, such as pay-per-views.

Dynamic Creation Suite

Customize WWE like never before with an even deeper set of customization tools and the new Custom Match option! The robust Creation Suite also offers even more detailed features for Create-a-Superstar, Create-a-Video, and Create-an-Arena.

The Biggest Roster Ever

Dominate the ring with TONS of your favorite WWE, NXT and legendary Superstars! We’re not kidding. WWE 2K18 offers the most complete roster of the biggest and brightest WWE and NXT Superstars and Legends to ever grace a WWE ring!

Universe

Recreate the WWE broadcasting experience in Universe. WWE Raw, SmackDown Live and NXT shows happen every week with Superstars competing against one another. Incorporate custom Superstars, tag teams, championships, arenas and shows to create your personal WWE experience.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles