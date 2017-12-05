Nintendo to Release Games on Nvidia Shield in China - News

Nintendo has partnered with Nvidia to release Wii and GameCube games on the Nvidia Shield. The catch is that games will release in China.

Analyst Daniel Ahmad says that The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, Super Mario Galaxy, New Super Mario Bros Wii and Punch-Out will release on the Shield.

Here is the official trailer and store page for Nvidia Shield in Chinahttps://t.co/E5GHQgkazGhttps://t.co/Sn1gwScjsp pic.twitter.com/WAn9otELoD — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 5, 2017

This is gameplay of New Super Mario Bros Wii running at 1080p on Nvidia Shield.



It is said that Metroid Prime for Wii will also come to the system in the future. pic.twitter.com/FKYFFoPB2R — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 5, 2017

Here is an official statement from Nvidia via Engadget:

Extending the business relationship that brought NVIDIA technology to Nintendo Switch, some of Nintendo's most beloved Wii and Nintendo GameCube titles are officially headed to China for the first time. New Super Mario Bros. Wii, The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess and PUNCH-OUT!! are remastered in 1080p and available on the China version of NVIDIA SHIELD, released today. SHIELD owners in China will be able to download and play select Wii and Nintendo GameCube titles, with others coming soon – among them,Super Mario Galaxy. These amazing games have been provided to NVIDIA under license. Customized for the China market, SHIELD is a completely localized device, with local content, store, search and more. SHIELD will bring Chinese customers a brand-new experience in gaming, AI and home entertainment with Baidu's DuerOS conversational AI system and abundant entertainment options from iQIYI.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

