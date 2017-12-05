Housemarque Licenses Unreal Engine 4 for 'Soon to be Announced Title' - News

Housemarque, the Resogun and Nex Machina developer, has licensed unreal Engine 4 for the development of a "soon to be announced title."

"Throughout our 22 years, Housemarque has taken pride in building our own proprietary technology to build the games that we want to play," said Ilari Kuittinen, CEO of from Housemarque. "Our summer 2017 release – Matterfall bucked that trend and was the first Housemarque release to use Unreal 4.

"We have made the decision to use Unreal Engine 4 exclusively going forwards. Unreal 4 enables fast prototyping, contains modern pipelines and editors for artists and designers and provides really valuable documentation and support forums. Plus, it’s still very customizable so we can still use our award-winning rendering and visual effects tech with the engine. We’ve got some exciting stuff in the works!"

Thanks Gematsu.

