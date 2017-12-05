Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption Launches April 25 for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Publisher Another Indie announced Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam on April 25, 2018.

Here is an overview of the game:

A man without memories struggles to understand and deal with his past. Adam must face the incarnation of his greatest sins as he unlocks his memories and sacrifices to atone. But will Adam attain redemption or will he wallow in his past?

Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption is set in a dark and forbidding realm with a twisted past and deep lore. Inspired by the Souls series, Shadow of the Colossus, and with a dash of anime styling Sinner promises to be a thrilling and challenging experience.

Key Features:

Engage in a dark and harrowing tale of sacrifice and redemption.

Master various weapons and items in your struggle against sin.

Battle a horde of carefully crafted bosses based on the sins of the protagonist.

Master Sinner’s hard but fair combat and bring peace to Adam’s tortured soul.

Experience Sinner’s unique “level-down” gameplay as you sacrifice your strength and stats to battle sins incarnate

Unlock multiple endings.

Enjoy new game modes and re-playable features.

