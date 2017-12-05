Valkyria Chronicles 4 Info Details 6 New Characters, More - News

/ 247 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The latest issue of Weekly Famitsu has new information on Valkyria Chronicles that includes details on six new characters and the new Brave system.

Read about information on more characters and the world here.

Read the information below:

■ Characters

Crimaria Lewin (voiced by Yukana) – The Valkyria known as the “Queen of the Snowstorm.” She is the special duty captain of X-0 “Xechs Oule,” which is the Imperial science institution’s special test unit. Because she was forced to live as an experiment at the Valkyria experimental facility, she has a strong inferiority complex. She acts alongside her friend, a wolf named Fenrir.

(voiced by Yukana) – The Valkyria known as the “Queen of the Snowstorm.” She is the special duty captain of X-0 “Xechs Oule,” which is the Imperial science institution’s special test unit. Because she was forced to live as an experiment at the Valkyria experimental facility, she has a strong inferiority complex. She acts alongside her friend, a wolf named Fenrir. Forse (voiced by Kaito Ishikawa) – Tactical commander of the Xechs Oule Imperial military unit that appears countless times before the protagonist and company. His legs are disabled and thus he does not participate directly in battle. He has great confidence in himself and is always composed.

(voiced by Kaito Ishikawa) – Tactical commander of the Xechs Oule Imperial military unit that appears countless times before the protagonist and company. His legs are disabled and thus he does not participate directly in battle. He has great confidence in himself and is always composed. Berger (voiced by Shou Hayami) – The supervisor of Xechs Oule. He is of noble background and is an executive at the Imperial science institution. He has the authority of an admiral, and Xechs Oule are his chess pieces.

(voiced by Shou Hayami) – The supervisor of Xechs Oule. He is of noble background and is an executive at the Imperial science institution. He has the authority of an admiral, and Xechs Oule are his chess pieces. Kiara Rosina (voiced by Yukiyo Fujii) – A special member of Xechs Oule. She and Nikola Grev were brought up together like sisters at the Imperial research institution. She is assigned the duty of eliminating Berger’s enemies. She has a sadistic personality.

(voiced by Yukiyo Fujii) – A special member of Xechs Oule. She and Nikola Grev were brought up together like sisters at the Imperial research institution. She is assigned the duty of eliminating Berger’s enemies. She has a sadistic personality. Nikola Grev (voiced by Naomi Ohzora) – A special member of Xechs Oule. Like Kiara, she acts as Berger’s bodyguard. She is sadistic as well, but unlike Kiara, Nikola is the malicious type.

(voiced by Naomi Ohzora) – A special member of Xechs Oule. Like Kiara, she acts as Berger’s bodyguard. She is sadistic as well, but unlike Kiara, Nikola is the malicious type. Krautz Voltz (voiced by Hiroki Touchi) – The captain of “Ausbruch,” an independent gang of the Imperial army. He is a veteran commander who charges into battle with the strong conviction to “protect the people living in the Empire.” He battles riding a dedicated tank.

■ Systems

Brave System

When a soldier in your army is on the verge of death, there is a fixed chance that a new system called “Brave” will be activated. When Brave is activated, you can choose one from two options:

“Entrust” – Restores one Command Point (CP) and increases the ability of a nearby ally.

“Rise Up” – Restores one Action Point (AP), and enables you to attack and move only once in an invincible state.

Six Classes

Scout

Assault

Engineer

Lancer

Sniper

Grenadier (New)

Valkyria Chronicles 4 will launch for the PlayStation 4 on March 21, 2018 and for the Nintendo Switch in summer 2018 in Japan, and for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in 2018 in North America and Europe.





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles