Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 announced for PS4, PSV

Konami announced Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu. The game will launch in spring 2018 in Japan.

The PlayStation 4 version will feature PlayStation VR support.

Development on the game is 70 percent complete.

