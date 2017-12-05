Black Clover: Project Knights Announced for PS4, PC - News

Bandai Namco has announced Black Clover: Project Knights for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC. It will launch worldwide in 2018. In Japan, it will only be released on the PlayStation 4.

The game is based on the Black Clover manga and anime.

More information will be released on December 18.

