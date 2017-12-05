Arcana Heart 3: Love Max Six Stars Launches for PC on December 12 - News

Publisher Arc System Works and developer Examu announced Arcana Heart 3: Love Max Six Stars will launch for PC via Steam on December 12.





Here is an overview of the game:

Arcana Heart 3: Love Max Six Stars, previously only available in Japan arcades, is now appearing on Steam by overwhelmingly popular request from players worldwide!!

New Playable Character “Minori Amanohara”

After its establishment, the Drexler Institute developed artificial Valkyries and Arcanas. Minori Amanohara was one of the few products of that research who was born at the Japan Branch of the Institute. She is a “Hybride”, a special Valkyrie who can dual-wield the powers of the Arcana and the Geist. She escaped the facility with the help of Petra. “Doing good deeds in secrecy” is her motto, so she uses her ability to defeat evil without being seen.

Although frustrated by her inability to help Heart and the other Angels, she continues to fight for world peace with her newly acquired powers, and stands tall fighting for peace as the “Annihilation Angel Subaru” (self-proclaimed super hero name).

New Arcana “Ichor”, the Arcana of Blood

The Arcana of Blood symbolizing the essence of life. The Mobius strip represents the reincarnation of all life. Enhances all potentials to their maximum strength.

More playable characters in future patches!

With the overwhelming success at the crowd-funding campaign, the stretch goals for both a new character, “Shark Girl” and a new Arcana, “Paracelsia” have been achieved and will be introduced into the game at a later date!

*Will be implemented as paid DLC for the new character.

Full Roster of Game Modes!

The “Story”, “After-Story”, “Survival Score Attack”, “Trial”, Time Attack”, “Versus”, “Training” and “Replay Theatre” modes will be all available!And not missing, “Online Network Play” as well!

