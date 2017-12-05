Celeste Launches in January for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Developer Matt Makes Games announced the upcoming platformer Celeste will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam in January 2018.

Here is an overview of the game:

Celeste is a platformer about climbing a mountain, from the creators of TowerFall. Explore a sprawling mountain with over 600 levels bursting with secrets, across 8 unique chapters. Unlock a hardcore B-Sides for each chapter, with completely new levels that will push your climbing skills to the limit. Madeline can air-dash and climb any surface to gain ground. Controls are simple and accessible, but super tight and expressive with layers of depth to master. Deaths are sudden and respawns are fast. You’ll die a lot, but you’ll learn something every time. Meet peculiar characters and climb through a character-driven story of confronting your self-doubt to find yourself, set in the present-day Pacific Northwest. Uncover the mystery of the mountain’s power and outrun your reflection on your journey to reach the top.

