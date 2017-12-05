DayZ Still Coming to PS4, No Guarantee for a 2018 Release - News

Developer Bohemia Interactive announced earlier that DayZ will leave early access in 2018, as well as launch for the Xbox One.

The developer revealed on Twitter the game is still coming to the PlayStation 4, however, it will be after the Xbox One release, since the console does not have a Preview program.

Xbox has a Preview program, that is the reason why DayZ will be on Xbox earlier. We can't promise you the PS4 version in 2018. But we will do our best. — DayZ Development (@dayzdevteam) December 4, 2017

DayZ released in December 2013 as a Steam Early Access title.

