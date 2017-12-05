PlayStation Store Lists God of War Release Date - News

The US and Chile PlayStation Store have listed the release date for God of War as March 22, 2018.

This date is significant as the original God of War launched on March 22, 2005.

Sony has only announced a release date of early 2018.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

