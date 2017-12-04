This Week's Deals With Gold - Unravel, Forza Horizon 3 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 1 hour ago / 161 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through December 12 at 5am ET / 2am PT.
Xbox One Deals
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Battlefield 3*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Bionic Commando Rearmed 2*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Dead Space 3*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|DuckTales Remastered*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Final Exam*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Metro 2033*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Metro Last Light*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|NBA JAM*
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|RAW – Realms of Ancient War*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Street Fighter IV*
|Games On Demand
|30%
|DWG
|Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix*
|Games On Demand
|67%
|DWG
|Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition*
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
|Things on Wheels*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
