No More Xbox One Backward Compatibility Games Coming in 2017 - News

posted 2 hours ago

Xbox's Major Nelson announced there won't be anymore Xbox One backwards compatible games coming in 2017. The team is taking time off for the holidays.

There were 136 Xbox 360 games, 13 original Xbox games and 7 enhanced Xbox 360 titles released in 2017 for the Xbox One.

After releasing 136 Xbox 360, 13 Original Xbox & 7 enhanced Xbox 360 titles in 2017, the Xbox One Backward Compatibility team is taking some time off for the holidays. Releases resume after New Year. Thank you for all of your support this year! https://t.co/sBz55GfVF4 pic.twitter.com/u5X7k8Jnqj — LarryHryb.jpg (@majornelson) December 4, 2017

Read the full list of backwards compatible games here.

