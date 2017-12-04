No More Xbox One Backward Compatibility Games Coming in 2017

No More Xbox One Backward Compatibility Games Coming in 2017 - News

by William D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 408 Views

Xbox's Major Nelson announced there won't be anymore Xbox One backwards compatible games coming in 2017. The team is taking time off for the holidays. 

There were 136 Xbox 360 games, 13 original Xbox games and 7 enhanced Xbox 360 titles released in 2017 for the Xbox One.

Read the full list of backwards compatible games here.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

Comments

There are no comments to display.