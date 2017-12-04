Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 and 2 Coming to Switch in Spring 2018 - News

Capcom announced Mega Man Legacy Collection and Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 are coming to the Nintendo Switch in spring 2018.

The Switch version will have amiibo support and a rewind feature that will later be added to the other versions of the game.





Mega Man Legacy Collection includes Mega Man, Mega Man 2, Mega Man 3, Mega Man 4, Mega Man 5, and Mega Man 6. Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 includes Mega Man 7, Mega Man 8, Mega Man 9, and Mega Man 10.



Both collections are currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

