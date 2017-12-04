All 8 Mega Man X Games Coming to Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Capcom announced all eight Mega Man X titles are coming to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in 2018.



More information will be announced later.

