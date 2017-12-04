The Division is Free to Play This Weekend, Update 1.8 Out Tomorrow - News

Ubisoft announced Tom Clancy’s The Division will be free to play this weekend from December 7 to 10. The base game and all of the DLC will be free. Players who already own the game can try out othe DLC from December 5 to December 10.

The game will be 70 percent off during this time an all platforms. All progress made during the free weekend will be carried over if you decide to purchase the game.

Ubisoft also announced Update 1.8 will release tomorrow, December 5 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. A new area to the map has been added, as well as two new modes. The new area is called West Side Pier and the two modes are called Resistance and Skirmish.

Resistance is a horde style mode, while Skirmish is a PvP mode where two teams battle it out to get the highest kill count in a time limit.

