Capcom Cup at PlayStation Experience 2017 Details Released

Capcom has released the details on the Capcom Cup at PlayStation Experience 2017 this weekend on the PlayStation Blog.

"32 of the best players in the world compete to become the Street Fighter V World Champion and take home over $370,000 in prize money," reads the blog post.





Read all the details here:

When

Friday, December 8, 2017, 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Saturday, December 9, 2017, 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Sunday, December 10, 2017, 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Where

Friday and Saturday are at the Anaheim Hilton Hotel (open to everyone)

Sunday Finals are at PlayStation Experience at the Anaheim Convention Center (PSX badge required)

Prices

Friday and Saturday spectator admission is free.

Last Chance Qualifier online entry is $20 through December 6.

On-site registration is available on December 7 for $40.00.

Visit the Capcom Cup Last Chance Qualifier Smash.gg page for more information.

How to watch

Catch all the action live all three days at twitch.tv/capcomfighters.

