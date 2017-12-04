Call of Duty: WWII Spends 5th Week Atop UK Charts - News

Call of Duty: WWII has spent a fifth week at the top of the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending December 2.

The entire top five remains unchanged from last week. Super Mario Odyssey is up two spots to sixth. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe jumps 11 places to eighth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Call of Duty: WWII FIFA 18 Gran Turismo: Sport Star Wars: Battlefront 2 Assassin’s Creed Origins Super Mario Odyssey Forza Motorsport 7 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy

