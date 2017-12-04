DOOM VFR Now Playable on Rift, Not Officially Supported - News

DOOM VFR is now playable on the Oculus Rift, despite not being officially supported by the developer. The game was patched on Steam to support the VR headset.

"Our development team has focused on making the game look and play great on HTC Vive and PSVR platforms first," reads a statement from the developer. "However, as we’ve always said, our goal with all of our VR titles is to bring them to as many platforms as possible and we continue to evaluate expanding these options.

"At launch, we are only supporting Vive and PSVR. While we’ve heard Steam has been updated to allow the game to be playable on Rift via a Beta, the development team has not yet had an opportunity to test, optimize, and refine the game for Oculus Rift. That is why the game was not playable on Rift immediately; we don’t want anyone to have a bad experience on something we haven’t tested yet.

"We understand Rift owners found this frustrating today, and we apologize for any confusion. Our goal is always to provide players the most stable and optimized experience on every platform we support."

The game launched last week for the PlayStation VR and HTC Vive.

