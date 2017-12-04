DayZ Coming to Xbox One and Leaving Early Access in 2018 - News

Developer Bohemia Interactive announced DayZ will leave early access in 2018, as well as launch for the Xbox One.

"As soon as the PC beta is headed in a way we like, we're still committed to bringing DayZ to Xbox, where we have a large community of gamers patiently (very patiently!) waiting for a truly hardcore online survival game," said the developer in a blog post.

"All of that will (and must) happen next year - meaning we're just about to start what could possibly be the most exciting year for DayZ so far. In short: DayZ will be out of Early Access next year, and we'll also finally deliver it to console players in 2018."

