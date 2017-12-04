Paladins Adds Loot Boxes - News

Hi-Rez Studios announced Paladins is now "even more free to play." All cards are now free and unlock immediately, and can be leveled up by collecting duplicates.

The in-game currently has been replaced with a loot box system.





"We get it: This is a major change that may be controversial, particularly given some recent questionable moves by full-price games," said the studio. "We’re moving forward with this system because we believe it will make the game better for all of our players. We want to serve our players, and we’re confident that we can best do that with a more wide-open and fun QuickPlay mode, and a Ranked mode that is only affected by player skill.

"The vast majority of our players will never spend a dime. Regardless of how much money you have in your wallet, we want to make sure you have a great time. Our number one priority as we introduce Cards Unbound is that the free-to-play experience feels great.

"For those players who do choose to spend money on Paladins, we aren’t comfortable charging you for Card Chests until we have time to tune the economy after seeing real-world results (and we definitely anticipate adjustments).

"Therefore, upon the initial release of Cards Unbound, there will be no way to directly purchase Radiant Chests or Champion Card Chests with Crystals; they may only be unlocked via Gold or playing the game. We expect to allow Crystal purchases of those same Card Chests in OB65, but we may delay this."

