Take Control of the Battlefield in New Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology Trailer

Atlus has released a new trailer for Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology that introduces the battle system in the game.

Maneuver adversaries around the battle grid

Strike multiple foes in one attack

Shift your enemy or team’s attack order to take full advantage of capabilities using the change command

Receive combat aid with new support skills

Finish off opponents with a devastating blow using mana burst abilities

Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology is available now for the Nintendo 3DS in Japan, and will launch on February 13 in North America and February 16 in Europe.



