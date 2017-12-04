From Software: 'We Have No Intention of Ending the Armored Core Series in its Current State' - News

From Software’s Yasunori Ogura has confirmed that the Armored Core series will return.

"While I cannot discuss anything right now, we have no intention of ending the Armored Core series in its current state, so I would appreciate it if you can wait a little while longer," said Ogura.





An Armored Core 20th anniversary theme will be released for PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store in Japan on December 5.

The last game in the series - Armored Core: Verdict Day - was released in 2013 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

Thanks Gematsu.

