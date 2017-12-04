Secret of Mana Remake for PS4 to Get Limited Retail Release - News

posted 3 hours ago

Square Enix announced it will release a limited retail release of its upcoming remake of Secret of Mana for the PlayStation 4 at GameStop in the US, EB Games in Canada and participating retailers in Latin America.

Pre-orders for Secret of Mana will include the Moogle Suit character costume for Randi, Primm, and Popoi, the Tiger Two-Piece for Primm, and the “Tiger Suit” for Randi and Popoi.

Secret of Mana will launch worldwide for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Windows PC via Steam on February 15.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

