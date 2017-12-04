Fallen Legion+ Bundle Announced for Steam - News

Developer YummyYummyTummy announced Fallen Legion: Sins of an Empire and Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion are coming to Windows PC via Steam in the Fallen Legion+ bundle on January 5, 2018.



The game will cost $29,99, however, at launch it will be 20 percent off.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Embark on a personal journey with Princess Cecille and an enigmatic talking grimoire to restore glory to your crumbling home in Fallen Legion: Sins of an Empire. See the toils of war from the other perspective in Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion, where you’ll travel through a ravaged continent alongside Legatus Laendur to rally support and reclaim what the empire has taken from you.

Explore gorgeous, hand-drawn lands inhabited by rival forces and ferocious dragons. Fight enemy hordes with a team of living weapons and master devastating combo attacks to defeat challenging bosses with the Fallen Legion+ deep combat system. Rule your empire between fierce battles, make difficult decisions and witness the consequences of your choices. Will you blackmail a prince to gain power? Or tax a starving village to revive one of your characters? Get ready to make split-second decisions to control your empire and experience how they impact the story.

Key Features:

A War Told From Opposing Sides – Fallen Legion+ includes Fallen Legion: Sins of an Empire and Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion. See the scars of war from two opposing perspectives that build the rich universe of Fenumia.

– Fallen Legion+ includes Fallen Legion: Sins of an Empire and Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion. See the scars of war from two opposing perspectives that build the rich universe of Fenumia. A Legion At Your Command – Control up to four characters simultaneously, master devastating combos and counter enemy attacks with well-timed blocks in the unique Fallen Legion+ battle system.

– Control up to four characters simultaneously, master devastating combos and counter enemy attacks with well-timed blocks in the unique Fallen Legion+ battle system. Every Choice Changes Your Empire – Make split-second decisions to rule your empire and experience how they impact the game’s story.

– Make split-second decisions to rule your empire and experience how they impact the game’s story. Magnificent 2D Artwork – From the fangs on our menacing manticore, to each sun-kissed brick of Fenumia’s castle, all of the artwork has been hand-drawn to create a stunning world.

