Attack on Titan 2 Release Date Revealed - News

posted 3 hours ago

Koei Tecmo announced Attack on Titan 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC via Steam on March 20 in North America and Europe, and for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC via Steam on March 15 in Japan.



View the latest trailer below:

Annie Leonhart and Bertholdt Hoover will be playable for the first time in Attack on Titan 2.



