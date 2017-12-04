First Details on My Hero Academia: One’s Justice Released - News

Bandai Namco has released the first bit of information on the upcoming PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch battle action game My Hero Academia: One’s Justice.

Fight, for every justice—. My Hero Academia appears as a battle action game where “Quirks” collide! Experience diverse battles on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch through realistic stage destruction by using superhuman powers called “Quirks,” and take full advantage of the buildings and walls placed throughout the stage. Go Plus Ultra with My Hero Academia: One’s Justice.

Characters

Heroes

Izuku Midoriya (voiced by Daiki Yamashita)

Birthday: July 15

Height: 166cm

Quirk: One For All

A boy who dreams of becoming a hero. Although born “Quirkless,” the qualities of a hero were discovered to be hidden within him, and he inherited the “One For All” Quirk from the legendary hero All Might. His desire to save people is unusually strong.

Villains

Tomura Shigaraki (voiced by Kouki Uchiyama)

Birthday: ?

Height: ?

Quirk: Decay

A villain shrouded in mystery, his background is completely unknown. While his reasons are uncertain, he is planning to kill All Might. He is the self-proclaimed leader of the League of Villains. He seems to have a Quirk that can decay anything he touches with his hands.

Special

My Hero Academia: One’s Justice will exhibit at Jump Festa 2018, which runs from December 16 to 17 at the Makuhari Messe, at the Bandai Namco booth. A My Hero Academia: One’s Justice corner is being set up at the booth as a special photo spot. If you take a photo there, you will receive a B2-size poster of the My Hero Academia: One’s Justice main visual as a present while supplies last.

Also! On December 16 at 12:00 JST on the Bandai Namco Entertainment stage, there will be a My Hero Academia stage event where a teaser trailer will debut. Wonderful guests will also appear!

